KBC Group NV Makes New Investment in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OII. Sourcerock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter valued at $14,413,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter valued at $11,244,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,991,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $135,085,000 after purchasing an additional 819,666 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 172.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 586,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 370,955 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Oceaneering International by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,027,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,166,000 after buying an additional 353,267 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OII. Cowen increased their target price on Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oceaneering International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.76.

Shares of NYSE:OII opened at $15.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 3.60. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.31 and a 1 year high of $15.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 37.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $437.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Oceaneering International’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 44,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $630,301.50. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair.

