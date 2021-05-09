KBC Group NV Purchases New Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 10,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Shares of IBB stock opened at $149.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $152.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.81. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $125.18 and a 52 week high of $174.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

See Also: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.