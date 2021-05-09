KBC Group NV Purchases New Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RHP. Perry Creek Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,538,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,305,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 956.4% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 662,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,870,000 after buying an additional 599,508 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1,400.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 597,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,511,000 after buying an additional 558,015 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,137,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,150,000 after buying an additional 313,391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Lynn sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.98, for a total transaction of $209,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,604.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Fazal F. Merchant sold 1,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total value of $111,519.17. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. Raymond James downgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist raised their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.70.

RHP opened at $78.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $86.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.15.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.31 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 62.16% and a negative net margin of 34.71%. The company’s revenue was down 73.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

