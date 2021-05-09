KBC Group NV Sells 30,100 Shares of AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB)

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) by 48.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,100 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in AquaBounty Technologies were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in AquaBounty Technologies by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 196,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 23,029 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 44,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 20,682 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 260.3% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 29,709 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of AQB stock opened at $5.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $377.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.26 and its 200 day moving average is $7.92. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $13.32. The company has a quick ratio of 17.10, a current ratio of 18.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative return on equity of 36.77% and a negative net margin of 11,050.81%. Equities research analysts expect that AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AquaBounty Technologies Company Profile

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on improving productivity in the commercial aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption; and sells conventional Atlantic salmon, salmon eggs, fry, and byproducts.

