Keep4r (KP4R) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $63,424.00

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded up 13.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 8th. Keep4r has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $63,424.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Keep4r coin can currently be purchased for approximately $13.87 or 0.00023571 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Keep4r has traded 36.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Keep4r alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.23 or 0.00081983 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00021466 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.59 or 0.00062202 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $465.52 or 0.00791370 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.88 or 0.00103493 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,559.02 or 0.09450170 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00044031 BTC.

Keep4r Profile

Keep4r (KP4R) is a coin. Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,608 coins. The official website for Keep4r is kp4r.network/# . Keep4r’s official Twitter account is @kp4rnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The network allows users to post on-chain/off-chain jobs, such as to periodically call a smart-contract function. Keepers execute the transaction/task. Keep4r is based on Andre Cronjes keep3r Network, with a number of improvements, including allowing users to bond and reward jobs directly with ETH and DAI. This makes the project more compatible with existing DeFi projects, who can already make great use of the keepers. KP4R is the token that runs the network, it's required for proposing new jobs. Holders will be able to stake and vote with their tokens. passively earning not only bonus KP4R, but also a share of all the ETH and DAI in the network. “

Buying and Selling Keep4r

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep4r directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep4r should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Keep4r using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Keep4r Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep4r and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.