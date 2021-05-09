Kellogg (NYSE:K) Announces Earnings Results

Kellogg (NYSE:K) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Kellogg updated its FY21 guidance to $4.07-4.11 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to 4.070-4.110 EPS.

K stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,926,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,397,897. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.68. The stock has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $56.61 and a 12 month high of $72.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Get Kellogg alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 57.87%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on K. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kellogg has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.31.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $4,768,314.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 500,001 shares of company stock valued at $30,310,063 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.