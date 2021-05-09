Kellogg (NYSE:K) PT Raised to $75.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Kellogg (NYSE:K) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $70.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 12.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on K. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.31.

Shares of K stock opened at $66.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Kellogg has a one year low of $56.61 and a one year high of $72.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $4,856,705.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 500,001 shares of company stock valued at $30,310,063. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth about $134,626,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kellogg by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,415,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,123 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in Kellogg by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,751,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,464,000 after acquiring an additional 677,403 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,259,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 167.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 805,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,142,000 after purchasing an additional 504,765 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

