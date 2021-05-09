Kellogg (NYSE:K) PT Raised to $75.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Kellogg (NYSE:K) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $70.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 12.02% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on K. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.31.
Shares of K stock opened at $66.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Kellogg has a one year low of $56.61 and a one year high of $72.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60.
In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $4,856,705.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 500,001 shares of company stock valued at $30,310,063. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth about $134,626,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kellogg by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,415,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,123 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in Kellogg by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,751,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,464,000 after acquiring an additional 677,403 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,259,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 167.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 805,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,142,000 after purchasing an additional 504,765 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Kellogg Company Profile
Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.
Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?
Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.