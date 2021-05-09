Ken S. Ansin Sells 2,588 Shares of Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) Stock

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) Director Ken S. Ansin sold 2,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total transaction of $92,598.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,084.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ken S. Ansin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 5th, Ken S. Ansin sold 1,324 shares of Enterprise Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total transaction of $47,412.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBTC opened at $36.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $431.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.57. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $19.27 and a one year high of $36.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EBTC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 559,699 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,202,000 after purchasing an additional 42,941 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 252.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,968 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 20,030 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $303,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 41,059 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 7,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $238,000. 22.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enterprise Bancorp

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company, a state chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services. The company offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.

