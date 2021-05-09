Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “Hold” Rating for SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge (OTCMKTS:SPXXF)

SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge (OTCMKTS:SPXXF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Shares of SPXXF opened at $8.40 on Friday. SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $8.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.35.
SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge Company Profile
