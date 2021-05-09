Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “Hold” Rating for SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge (OTCMKTS:SPXXF)

SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge (OTCMKTS:SPXXF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Shares of SPXXF opened at $8.40 on Friday. SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $8.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.35.

SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge Company Profile

SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge provides financial products and services to personal customers, companies, and organizations in Northern Norway. The company offers various savings, lending, and insurance products, as well as payment services. Its activities also include hedging instruments and trading in interest rate and currency instruments; hedging instruments in the commodity derivatives market; sale of Norwegian bonds and certificates, as well as bond market issues; purchase and sale of equities and fund units; and provision of corporate finance and investment banking services, as well as trading and investment advice services.

