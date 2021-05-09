Kering (EPA:KER) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $579.93

Shares of Kering SA (EPA:KER) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €579.93 ($682.27) and traded as high as €693.40 ($815.76). Kering shares last traded at €690.30 ($812.12), with a volume of 203,903 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KER shares. UBS Group set a €618.00 ($727.06) target price on Kering and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €755.00 ($888.24) target price on Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €779.00 ($916.47) target price on Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €675.00 ($794.12) target price on Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €695.00 ($817.65) price target on Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €665.73 ($783.21).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

