Key Financial Inc Sells 64 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Key Financial Inc decreased its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 31.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Roku were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roku during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at $84,828,000. Sovarnum Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Roku in the 4th quarter worth about $1,328,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Roku by 441.7% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Roku by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,843,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares during the period. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $317.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.19 and a 12-month high of $486.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $346.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -377.38 and a beta of 1.95.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. The business had revenue of $574.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.95 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ROKU shares. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $275.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Roku from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $405.59.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.18, for a total transaction of $131,454,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,454,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.64, for a total value of $15,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,013,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 565,515 shares of company stock valued at $236,374,425. 22.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

