KeyCorp Boosts Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target to $53.00

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its target price upped by KeyCorp from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Olin’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.69 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OLN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Olin from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Olin from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Olin from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Olin from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Olin from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.14.

NYSE OLN opened at $46.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of -7.24, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. Olin has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. Olin had a negative net margin of 18.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Olin will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

In related news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,662,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Mb Oconnor sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $675,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,081.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,000 shares of company stock worth $5,431,300 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLN. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Olin in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Olin in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Olin by 701.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

