KeyCorp Lowers Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target to $460.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $518.00 to $460.00 in a research note issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 45.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Roku from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $480.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $405.59.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $317.00 on Friday. Roku has a one year low of $100.19 and a one year high of $486.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $346.20 and its 200 day moving average is $342.83. The company has a market capitalization of $40.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -377.38 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Roku will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.50, for a total transaction of $15,142,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,412,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steve Louden sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.23, for a total transaction of $23,661,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,661,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 565,515 shares of company stock worth $236,374,425. 22.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Roku by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Roku by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Roku by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 3.8% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 3.8% in the first quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

