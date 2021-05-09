KeyCorp Raises Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target to $300.00

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SQ. Zacks Investment Research raised Square from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $278.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an outperform rating and set a $266.00 price target on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Square from $203.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Square from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $234.02.

Get Square alerts:

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $233.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Square has a fifty-two week low of $70.82 and a fifty-two week high of $283.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.08 billion, a PE ratio of 370.40, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $239.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.79.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Square’s revenue was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Square will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 14,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.55, for a total value of $3,723,012.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,612,920.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.61, for a total value of $24,961,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,364,264 shares of company stock worth $328,210,795. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Square by 7.1% in the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 7,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Square by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Square by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,066,000 after purchasing an additional 14,577 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Square by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Square by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 69,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,219,000 after acquiring an additional 8,885 shares during the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.