KeyCorp Weighs in on Sealed Air Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:SEE)

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sealed Air in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $4.08 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.40.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 453.43%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SEE. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.69.

Shares of NYSE SEE opened at $57.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43. Sealed Air has a 12 month low of $27.05 and a 12 month high of $57.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is presently 22.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEE. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the first quarter worth $65,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

