Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Bought by Schulhoff & Co. Inc.

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 11.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,644,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,592,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733,540 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,911,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,242,000 after purchasing an additional 375,853 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $510,600,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,718,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,502,000 after purchasing an additional 260,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,694,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,321,000 after purchasing an additional 117,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB opened at $135.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $45.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $128.02 and a 52 week high of $160.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.84.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 66.18%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KMB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Argus lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.31.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

