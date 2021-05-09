Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Field & Main Bank

Field & Main Bank lowered its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMB. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 28,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth about $15,045,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,068,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,890,000 after purchasing an additional 205,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Surevest LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 25,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $123.00 price objective (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.31.

NYSE KMB opened at $135.50 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $128.02 and a 52 week high of $160.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The stock has a market cap of $45.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.84.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.18%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

