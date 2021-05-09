Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

NASDAQ:KNSA opened at $14.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $998.23 million, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.61. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $14.35 and a fifty-two week high of $28.67.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 20,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $470,039.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,448.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KNSA. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 316.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 7,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. 42.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition.

