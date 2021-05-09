Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.39 EPS

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 1,685.31% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $651.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Kontoor Brands updated its FY21 guidance to $3.70-3.80 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to 3.700-3.800 EPS.

Shares of KTB traded down $2.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 487,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,948. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. Kontoor Brands has a 1-year low of $13.53 and a 1-year high of $69.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

Several brokerages recently commented on KTB. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Kontoor Brands from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays upped their target price on Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised Kontoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.63.

In other news, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 20,876 shares of Kontoor Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $1,145,048.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,363.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price and outlet stores, and its websites.

