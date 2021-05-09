Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Koppers (NYSE:KOP) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Koppers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Koppers currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of KOP opened at $38.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.77. Koppers has a fifty-two week low of $10.91 and a fifty-two week high of $39.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.64 million, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.45. Koppers had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The firm had revenue of $407.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Koppers will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Koppers news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $238,232.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,304.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Koppers by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,411,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $118,581,000 after buying an additional 204,108 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Koppers by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 724,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,583,000 after buying an additional 112,587 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Koppers by 11.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 535,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,604,000 after buying an additional 57,025 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Koppers by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 460,904 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,362,000 after buying an additional 94,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Koppers by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 368,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,480,000 after buying an additional 81,341 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

