KUN Market Capitalization Tops $49,733.53 (KUN)

KUN (CURRENCY:KUN) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. Over the last seven days, KUN has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. KUN has a total market cap of $49,733.53 and approximately $256.00 worth of KUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KUN coin can now be bought for about $24.87 or 0.00042913 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.94 or 0.00068925 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $144.76 or 0.00249810 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 105.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $704.71 or 0.01216141 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003698 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00031922 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $454.21 or 0.00783841 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,981.46 or 1.00060334 BTC.

KUN Profile

KUN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000 coins. KUN’s official Twitter account is @KunaExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . KUN’s official website is kun.kuna.io

Buying and Selling KUN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KUN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

