La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of La Française des Jeux Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded La Française des Jeux Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

LFDJF opened at $51.65 on Friday. La Française des Jeux Société anonyme has a 52-week low of $39.75 and a 52-week high of $51.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.26.

La FranÃ§aise des Jeux SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme operates lottery and online sports betting games worldwide. The company offers instant and draw games. Its brand portfolio comprises Loto, EuroMillions, Cash, Amigo, Keno, Mission Patrimoine, and Parions Sport. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

