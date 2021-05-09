LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Sells 330 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lessened its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,341 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.23.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $339.25 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.20 and a 12 month high of $339.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $314.30 and a 200-day moving average of $282.66.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

