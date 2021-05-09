Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 45.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 266,370 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.22% of Lam Research worth $188,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 155.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LRCX. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $616.00 price target (up from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, January 18th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Lam Research from $800.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Lam Research from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Lam Research from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $663.41.

LRCX stock opened at $630.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $616.30 and a 200-day moving average of $521.69. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $240.34 and a 12-month high of $669.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $89.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

