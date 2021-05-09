Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Truadvice LLC

Truadvice LLC lessened its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 17.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lam Research by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in Lam Research by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. B. Riley increased their target price on Lam Research from $800.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $740.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $568.00 to $726.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $616.00 target price (up from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Lam Research from $583.00 to $755.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $663.41.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $630.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $616.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $521.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $240.34 and a twelve month high of $669.00. The stock has a market cap of $89.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 32.60%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

