Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.180-0.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $68.86 million-$74.85 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $70.18 million.

Shares of LTRX stock opened at $5.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.77 and a 200 day moving average of $4.70. Lantronix has a 1 year low of $2.64 and a 1 year high of $6.05.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 13.33%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lantronix will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lantronix from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Lantronix, Inc provides software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for edge computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and remote environment management (REM) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT Connectivity, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, application hosting, protocol conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; IoT Compute that include application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and IoT Telematics, which provides power efficient products designed to support communications across interfaces and industrial protocols for vehicle, fleet, and asset tracking and management.

