Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) will report $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Lawson Products’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.72. Lawson Products posted earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 757.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lawson Products will report full year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $2.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lawson Products.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.14). Lawson Products had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 7.18%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LAWS. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Lawson Products from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lawson Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lawson Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAWS traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $55.39. 5,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,301. Lawson Products has a fifty-two week low of $28.26 and a fifty-two week high of $60.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.03 and its 200-day moving average is $50.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.17 million, a PE ratio of 43.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 51,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 7,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Lawson Products Company Profile

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, cutting tools and abrasives, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

