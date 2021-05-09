Lear (NYSE:LEA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.78 EPS

Lear (NYSE:LEA) issued its earnings results on Friday. The auto parts company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.78, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lear had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Lear updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of NYSE LEA traded up $2.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $195.12. The stock had a trading volume of 293,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,217. The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 110.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.07. Lear has a 1 year low of $87.76 and a 1 year high of $196.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.15%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LEA shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 target price on shares of Lear in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Lear from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lear in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Lear from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Lear from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.64.

In other news, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total value of $3,682,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,214 shares in the company, valued at $2,985,645.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.22, for a total value of $1,852,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,370,641.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

