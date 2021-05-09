Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Leggett & Platt from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.20.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

LEG stock opened at $57.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Leggett & Platt has a 1-year low of $24.01 and a 1-year high of $57.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.67.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 5.45%. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.26%.

In other news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 10,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $428,531.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,804.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEG. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Leggett & Platt during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 1,470.6% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.