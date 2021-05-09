Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.45.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LEVI shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th.

In other news, major shareholder Peter E. Jr. Haas sold 73,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $1,835,976.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,582 shares in the company, valued at $89,800.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Peter E. Jr. Haas sold 71,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $2,155,830.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,854.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,534,850 shares of company stock worth $39,271,460. 6.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LEVI. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $14,917,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $315,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,230 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Finally, Regis Management CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Regis Management CO LLC now owns 369,900 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $7,428,000 after acquiring an additional 33,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

LEVI stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.13. 926,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,609,533. The company has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.54, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.88. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1-year low of $11.13 and a 1-year high of $30.84.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a positive return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 16.49%.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

