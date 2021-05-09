Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.15). Lexicon Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.64) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to $0.76. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.20). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lexicon Pharmaceuticals.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 320.44% and a negative return on equity of 164.96%.

LXRX has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Gabelli cut shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wedbush cut shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, G.Research cut shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.13.

In related news, VP James F. Tessmer sold 22,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $158,551.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,766 shares in the company, valued at $496,620.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,904,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,916,000 after purchasing an additional 970,186 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 3,480.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 136,090 shares during the last quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $2,559,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LXRX traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.58. 594,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,771,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.77. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $9.65. The stock has a market cap of $661.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 2.09.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain; and LX2761.

