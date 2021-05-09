Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 164.96% and a negative net margin of 320.44%.

Shares of LXRX traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $4.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 594,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,771,521. The company has a market capitalization of $661.14 million, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $9.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.77.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LXRX. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wedbush lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Gabelli lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, G.Research lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.13.

In other news, VP James F. Tessmer sold 22,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $158,551.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 71,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,620.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain; and LX2761.

