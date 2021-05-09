Lido DAO Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $5.74 Million (LDO)

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 9th. Lido DAO Token has a total market cap of $118.59 million and approximately $5.74 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lido DAO Token has traded 131.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lido DAO Token coin can currently be bought for $4.83 or 0.00008426 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.90 or 0.00069571 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.75 or 0.00250642 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $703.42 or 0.01226455 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003700 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00031346 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.33 or 0.00786928 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,463.09 or 1.00190327 BTC.

About Lido DAO Token

Lido DAO Token launched on December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,539,273 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Lido DAO Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido DAO Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lido DAO Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

