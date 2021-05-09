Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lifetime Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.06% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. Lifetime Brands updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.240-1.330 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ LCUT traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.71. The company had a trading volume of 94,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,249. The company has a market cap of $345.31 million, a P/E ratio of -9.82, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.40. Lifetime Brands has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.78 and its 200 day moving average is $14.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Get Lifetime Brands alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.78%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LCUT. Zacks Investment Research cut Lifetime Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised Lifetime Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Lifetime Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Lifetime Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifetime Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.