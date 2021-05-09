LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Brokerages expect LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) to report earnings per share of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for LightPath Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. LightPath Technologies posted earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.07. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.17. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow LightPath Technologies.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). LightPath Technologies had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 7.46%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LPTH shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LightPath Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright began coverage on LightPath Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in LightPath Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,842,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 319,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 8,752 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $531,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the first quarter valued at $404,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 80,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 35,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPTH stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.65. 302,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,140. LightPath Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $5.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $69.27 million, a PE ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 1.44.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

