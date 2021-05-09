LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Announces Earnings Results

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. LightPath Technologies had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 6.33%.

NASDAQ LPTH opened at $2.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $69.27 million, a PE ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. LightPath Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $5.45.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LPTH shares. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on LightPath Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered LightPath Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on LightPath Technologies from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

