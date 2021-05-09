Linda Stinson Sells 77,523 Shares of Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Stock

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) major shareholder Linda Stinson sold 77,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total value of $270,555.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,702,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,430,939.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Linda Stinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 7th, Linda Stinson sold 74,498 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.64, for a total value of $271,172.72.

On Monday, May 3rd, Linda Stinson sold 39,437 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total value of $129,353.36.

On Friday, April 30th, Linda Stinson sold 44,700 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.29, for a total value of $147,063.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Linda Stinson sold 26,895 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $83,374.50.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Linda Stinson sold 12,385 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $37,278.85.

On Friday, April 16th, Linda Stinson sold 9,200 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $27,600.00.

On Friday, April 9th, Linda Stinson sold 21,750 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $65,902.50.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Linda Stinson sold 30,866 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $95,375.94.

On Monday, April 5th, Linda Stinson sold 76,953 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total value of $242,401.95.

On Monday, March 29th, Linda Stinson sold 42,252 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $128,023.56.

ELVT stock opened at $3.55 on Friday. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $4.90. The firm has a market cap of $126.58 million, a PE ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 2.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.22 and a 200 day moving average of $3.53.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 5.73%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ELVT shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Elevate Credit from $4.90 to $5.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elevate Credit from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.87.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Elevate Credit during the fourth quarter valued at $360,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Elevate Credit by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,353,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after purchasing an additional 78,800 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Elevate Credit during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Elevate Credit during the fourth quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Elevate Credit during the first quarter valued at $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.84% of the company’s stock.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

