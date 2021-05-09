Linda Stinson Sells 77,523 Shares of Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Stock

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) major shareholder Linda Stinson sold 77,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total value of $270,555.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,702,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,430,939.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Linda Stinson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 7th, Linda Stinson sold 74,498 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.64, for a total value of $271,172.72.
- On Monday, May 3rd, Linda Stinson sold 39,437 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total value of $129,353.36.
- On Friday, April 30th, Linda Stinson sold 44,700 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.29, for a total value of $147,063.00.
- On Monday, April 26th, Linda Stinson sold 26,895 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $83,374.50.
- On Thursday, April 22nd, Linda Stinson sold 12,385 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $37,278.85.
- On Friday, April 16th, Linda Stinson sold 9,200 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $27,600.00.
- On Friday, April 9th, Linda Stinson sold 21,750 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $65,902.50.
- On Wednesday, April 7th, Linda Stinson sold 30,866 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $95,375.94.
- On Monday, April 5th, Linda Stinson sold 76,953 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total value of $242,401.95.
- On Monday, March 29th, Linda Stinson sold 42,252 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $128,023.56.
ELVT stock opened at $3.55 on Friday. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $4.90. The firm has a market cap of $126.58 million, a PE ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 2.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.22 and a 200 day moving average of $3.53.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ELVT shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Elevate Credit from $4.90 to $5.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elevate Credit from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.87.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Elevate Credit during the fourth quarter valued at $360,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Elevate Credit by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,353,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after purchasing an additional 78,800 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Elevate Credit during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Elevate Credit during the fourth quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Elevate Credit during the first quarter valued at $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.84% of the company’s stock.
Elevate Credit Company Profile
Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.
Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?
Receive News & Ratings for Elevate Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevate Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.