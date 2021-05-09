Linde (ETR:LIN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Linde (ETR:LIN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Independent Research set a €240.00 ($282.35) price objective on Linde and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.65 ($279.59) price objective on Linde and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Baader Bank set a €238.00 ($280.00) price target on Linde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €216.00 ($254.12) price target on Linde and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €246.52 ($290.02).

Linde stock opened at €246.40 ($289.88) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €237.09 and its 200 day moving average is €216.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.07, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $128.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.11. Linde has a one year low of €160.05 ($188.29) and a one year high of €247.80 ($291.53).

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

