Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.23) Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX)

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Get Lineage Cell Therapeutics alerts:

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.06. Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,001.59% and a negative return on equity of 26.07%. The firm had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 million.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LCTX. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.92.

Shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics stock opened at $2.74 on Friday. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $3.13. The company has a market cap of $442.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LCTX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Wealth Architects LLC bought a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,600,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 9,957 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.72% of the company’s stock.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.