Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 506 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Alphabet by 3.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 216,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $316,994,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 203 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,717 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,515,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 601 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Alphabet by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,022,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,351.93 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,323.30 and a 52-week high of $2,431.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,206.12 and its 200-day moving average is $1,933.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.45, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,473.33.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

