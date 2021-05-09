Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $61.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.37 million. Liquidity Services had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 2.17%. Liquidity Services updated its Q3 2021 guidance to 0.170-0.210 EPS.

Shares of LQDT traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 945,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,562. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.59 and its 200-day moving average is $15.74. Liquidity Services has a 52-week low of $4.69 and a 52-week high of $26.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $856.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.91 and a beta of 1.20.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LQDT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Liquidity Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

In other news, Director Edward Kolodzieski sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $348,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,153.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jorge Celaya sold 2,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $45,000.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,111,994.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 167,381 shares of company stock valued at $3,078,032 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.82% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

