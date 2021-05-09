Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) PT Raised to $30.50 at Canaccord Genuity

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $28.50 to $30.50 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 128.81% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Cowen started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.03.

Shares of NYSE LAC opened at $13.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 15.34 and a current ratio of 15.34. Lithium Americas has a 52-week low of $2.98 and a 52-week high of $28.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.03 and a beta of 1.60.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Analysts predict that Lithium Americas will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lithium Americas by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Lithium Americas by 185.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

