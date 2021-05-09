Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Releases Earnings Results

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $290.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.45 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.94) EPS.

NYSE:LYV traded up $4.84 on Friday, reaching $79.96. 2,994,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,294,688. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.12. The firm has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.38. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12 month low of $36.01 and a 12 month high of $94.63.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LYV shares. Cowen raised their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.83.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 73,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $6,648,948.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 225,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,321,287.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Joe Berchtold sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total value of $7,803,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 915,769 shares in the company, valued at $84,067,594.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 420,369 shares of company stock worth $37,596,584. Insiders own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

