LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,329,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new stake in LKQ during the 4th quarter worth $1,727,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in LKQ by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new position in LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at $475,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on LKQ shares. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

LKQ stock opened at $49.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 1.67. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $21.42 and a 52 week high of $50.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.31. LKQ had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 14.23%. On average, equities research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.