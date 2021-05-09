loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of loanDepot in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now expects that the company will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.79. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for loanDepot’s FY2021 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Get loanDepot alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of loanDepot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on loanDepot from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Shares of loanDepot stock opened at $14.94 on Friday. loanDepot has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $39.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.27.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.612 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.