Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Price Target Raised to $96.00

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $94.00 to $96.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

LBLCF has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Loblaw Companies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of Loblaw Companies in a research note on Monday, April 26th. CIBC cut their target price on Loblaw Companies from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Desjardins cut their target price on Loblaw Companies from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities raised Loblaw Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.20.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS LBLCF opened at $58.25 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.47. Loblaw Companies has a one year low of $43.27 and a one year high of $58.31.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.