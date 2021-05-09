Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the building manufacturing company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LPX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised Louisiana-Pacific from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Louisiana-Pacific has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.13.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

NYSE LPX opened at $72.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Louisiana-Pacific has a 12-month low of $17.99 and a 12-month high of $73.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 42.53 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.65 and its 200-day moving average is $44.56.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.31. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 172.97%.

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael Sims sold 12,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $621,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,050,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,923 shares of company stock worth $876,686 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,028 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.