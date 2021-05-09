LSV Asset Management Cuts Holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 5.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,184,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 428,200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $167,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,235,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $328,766,000 after buying an additional 2,070,384 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Radian Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,626,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,938,000 after acquiring an additional 35,910 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,254,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,144,000 after buying an additional 137,663 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,878,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,277,000 after buying an additional 290,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,803,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,773,000 after buying an additional 1,335,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDN opened at $23.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.95. Radian Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.41 and a twelve month high of $25.31.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $328.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.97 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 27.92% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RDN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management and contract underwriting solutions.

