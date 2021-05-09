LSV Asset Management Has $131.98 Million Stake in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,433,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,535 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 4.07% of CNO Financial Group worth $131,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNO opened at $26.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.31 and its 200-day moving average is $23.08. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.64 and a 1-year high of $26.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.41.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In related news, SVP John R. Kline sold 9,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $241,876.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,507.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bruce K. Baude sold 62,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $1,545,402.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 194,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,803,851.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,948 shares of company stock worth $1,856,965. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CNO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CNO Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.83.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

