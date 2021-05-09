LSV Asset Management Has $149.73 Million Position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

LSV Asset Management reduced its holdings in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,082,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,522 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 4.47% of Atkore worth $149,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atkore during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Atkore during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Atkore during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Atkore by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atkore by 633.3% during the 1st quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Atkore news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $108,870.00. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atkore stock opened at $89.11 on Friday. Atkore Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $89.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.99.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.96. Atkore had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 47.96%. The business had revenue of $639.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Atkore’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ATKR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Atkore from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Atkore from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Atkore in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock.

Atkore Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

